PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia teachers’ union is revealing their own plan to address asbestos remediation in the city’s schools. Over a half-dozen schools in Philadelphia have been closed this year due to asbestos.
Hopkinson Elementary School has been closed all week because of asbestos concerns.
Students were supposed to return to class on Tuesday, but the district postponed their return pending the result of more air testing that’s being done.
It’s at least the seventh school to close this year because of the toxic substance.
The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is here with the American Federation of Teachers to discuss their plan for asbestos remediation. They’re expected to propose a rapid response team that will respond to asbestos cases.
The unions are here with concerned parents, teachers and lawmakers. This comes a day after Gov. Tom Wolf called for a billion dollars to address asbestos and lead in schools statewide.
