By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A domestic violence suspect is tased as he is taken into custody in Cobbs Creek. Investigators say the suspect hit a woman with an object inside a home on the 6200 block of Larchwood Street and resisted arrest when officers arrived, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

At one point you could hear the suspect telling police to tase him.

He was taken to the hospital.

One police officer suffered minor injuries.

