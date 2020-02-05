PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a suspect is in custody with charges pending in connection to a rape in Love Park. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the Center City park.
Police say the suspect followed a 41-year-old woman who was on her way to work. According to police, the suspect knocked the victim to the ground and raped her. She had just gotten off the subway at 15th Street, authorities say.
Witnesses heard the victim’s screams and called police. When officers arrived, police say the man hid in the subway tunnels. Authorities say officers caught up with him, but that the man jumped about 25 feet down from street level into the subway entrance below and eventually got away.
The Fraternal Order of Police offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest.
Authorities have not yet identified the suspect in custody.
