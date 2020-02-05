PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police confirm a suspect they placed into custody for allegedly attacking an undercover sergeant on Tuesday night is the wrong man. Police are still searching for the suspect wanted in the incident that took place in the city’s Hunting Park section.

Philly Police are still searching for a man wanted for attacking an undercover sergeant last night in North Philly. The 25y/o man initially found nearly 2 miles from the scene turned out to not be connected to the attack but he is in custody for breaking into a home @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/JBEY3C9c6Z — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 5, 2020

Police say a 25-year-old man they arrested nearly two miles from the alleged incident turned out not to be involved. Instead, he was arrested for breaking into a home at 13th and Lehigh Avenues. According to police, the man arrested Tuesday was captured on home surveillance cameras sitting on a porch during the time of the alleged attack.

The man remains under arrest for that incident.

The alleged incident involving the undercover sergeant occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Park and Hunting Park Avenues.

Philly police say a 57-year-old sergeant was sitting in her unmarked police car around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a man threw a brick into the driver’s side window, grabbed her by the throat and tried pulling her out of the car.

The sergeant fought back, grabbing her gun and firing it. The suspect then ran away.

It’s unclear if the suspect was struck by a bullet as police initially believed.

Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told CBS3 on Wednesday morning the sergeant suffered some cuts but is doing OK.

“She suffered injuries from the broken glass and the rock and the struggle. Nothing serious but she was clearly attacked by all evidence. It was a very large rock that was still in her vehicle,” Coulter said. “I don’t think it was connected to her role as a police officer. There’s no indication of that. I just think she was a victim of an opportunity. If she wasn’t a police officer or wasn’t armed who knows what that crime could have turned into.”

Police would not elaborate on the undercover investigation.