MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police are searching for a man who went missing after being involved in a motor vehicle crash in Cumberland County. State Police say 47-year-old Anthony Dellomo was traveling southbound in a black Chevy Impala on Route 55 in Millville when his car traveled off the right side of the road, down an embankment and into several trees.
Surveillance video shows Dellomo walking away from the crash, heading westbound on Route 49.
Dellomo is described as a white man, approximately 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a Philadelphia 76ers hat and sweatshirt.
Officials say Dellomo suffers from schizophrenia and should be approached with caution.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Dellomo is urged to contact the Port Norris Criminal Investigation Office at 856-785-0036 or the Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000, extension 2554.
