NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Prosecutors in New Jersey have decided not to retry two men whose convictions in a double killing 25 years ago were recently thrown out. A state appeals court had ruled last month that new evidence cast doubt on the guilty verdicts against Kevin Baker and Sean Washington.
The pair was convicted of killing two people outside a Camden housing project in January 1995.
Forensic experts testified in 2013 that the evidence showed the shooting couldn’t have happened the way an eyewitness testified it did.
A 911 call made by Washington that wasn’t located during the trial also factored in the appeals court’s decision.
