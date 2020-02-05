MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — Prosecutors say a Burlington County couple has been charged after the man’s 2-year-old son ingested fentanyl and methamphetamine. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against Ray Drayton and Melissa Wilkerson, both 36, on Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, officers responded to an incident at the couple’s home on the first block of Madison Avenue for reports of an unresponsive boy on Jan. 13. Police found the boy breathing in a shallow manner and showing symptoms of a drug overdose.

POLICE: Mt Holly, NJ couple charged after man's 2-year-old son was poisoned by meth and fentanyl left on a cotton ball after intravenous drug use. Boy still in critical condition because of brain swelling. pic.twitter.com/rZYqWlPGw8 — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) February 5, 2020

The boy was rushed to Virtua Memorial Hospital, where his breathing improved after he was administered Narcan. Doctors discovered the boy’s brain had begun to swell during the examination and transferred him to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he underwent surgery.

He remains at CHOP in critical condition.

Police believe the boy ingested the drugs from a cotton ball after intravenous drug use at the home.

Drayton and Wilkerson are charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and cruelty and neglect of children.

Prosecutors say during a detention hearing Wednesday, a judge detained Drayton and released Wilkerson.