PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are investigating a triple shooting in West Philadelphia that left one man fighting for his life. Police describe the 30-year old-man as extremely critical after someone shot him in the face. Two other men, ages 28 and 29, were each shot in their legs.

The gunshots rang out just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 52nd and Market Streets.

TRIPLE SHOOTING in #WestPhilly @ 52nd & Market just before 12:30am Wed. 1 man shot in face is critical, 2 men shot in legs are stable. @PhillyPolice recovered a handgun. No arrests, but suspect(s) caught on surveillance cameras. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Q0hwEbBMHM — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) February 5, 2020

“Police officers on patrol in the area, actually heard the gunshots,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Officers found three men ages 28, 29 and 30, all suffering from gunshot wounds, and rushed them to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

The GW bar was open at the time of the shooting, so investigators interviewed customers and staff to determine if the conflict began inside. Shell casings found at the scene indicate at least eight shots were fired.

“We don’t know whether or not this incident started inside of the bar and spilled outside, we know the shell casings, the blood and where we found most of the victims were right outside of the bar,” Small said.

Police also recovered a handgun between the curb and a parked car.

Small said the intersection has both police crime cameras and private surveillance cameras that captured the shooter or shooters. Investigators are hoping the videos will help identify those responsible.