EASTON, Pa. (CBS) — Officials are investigating a student for a possible case of coronavirus at Lafayette College in Northampton County. School officials say members of the community recently traveled to China and returned to campus for the spring semester.
On Monday, one of the students was admitted to the hospital with “very minor symptoms” and will be evaluated and tested for coronavirus.
Test results are expected to be available in a few days.
In a letter to the campus, Director of Health Services Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein said the student is in very good condition, and the risk to the campus is low.
Goldstein says the college is working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and is following guidelines provided by the CDC.
