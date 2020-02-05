PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It must run in the family. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce delivered a memorable speech at the team’s Super Bowl parade Wednesday.
This speech by Travis Kelce is everything you thought it would be and more: pic.twitter.com/xYwmnygXuF
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 5, 2020
“Twenty-one years, y’all know what that means? Everybody here is thinking ‘oh that’s when I can legally get a drink.’ No, 21 years, that’s how long it’s just been turning for my guy Andy Reid,” Kelce said before cursing a bunch.
Of course, Travis got to learn from his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, who gave an all-time speech on the Art Museum steps after the Birds won their first Super Bowl in 2018.
So whose speech was better? We’ll let you decide, but as far as outfits go, it’s Jason by a mile.
