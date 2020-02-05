Comments
Helen Kaposi
SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey woman is turning 105 at the end of February and has a very simple birthday wish. Helen Kaposi is hoping to receive 105 birthday cards for her special day on Feb. 28.
The From the Heart Elder Care in Vernon, New Jersey posted Kaposi’s birthday wish on Facebook hoping it would encourage at least 105 people to send her birthday cards.
Birthday cards can be sent to:
Helen Kaposi
c/o From the Heart Elder Care
521 County Route 515
Vernon, New Jersey 07462
