BREAKING:Bodies Of 4 People, Including 2 Small Children Found In Salem County
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Salem County news, Salem County Prosecutor's Office

PENNS GROVE, N.J. (CBS) — The bodies of four people, including two small children, were found in Salem County on Wednesday morning. The Salem County Prosecutor’s Office says a passerby found what appeared to be a dead body in the woods off of Sportsman Road in Carneys Point.

When Carneys Point police officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who appeared to have died as a result of an apparent suicide.

Officers checked the man’s address and then contacted the Penns Grove Police Department to make a well-being check at a residence in Penns Grove.

When Penns Grove officers arrived at the home, they found the bodies of a woman and two small children.

The victims have yet to be identified.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments