PENNS GROVE, N.J. (CBS) — The bodies of four people, including two small children, were found in Salem County on Wednesday morning. The Salem County Prosecutor’s Office says a passerby found what appeared to be a dead body in the woods off of Sportsman Road in Carneys Point.
When Carneys Point police officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who appeared to have died as a result of an apparent suicide.
Officers checked the man’s address and then contacted the Penns Grove Police Department to make a well-being check at a residence in Penns Grove.
When Penns Grove officers arrived at the home, they found the bodies of a woman and two small children.
The victims have yet to be identified.
