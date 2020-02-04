CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia. Todd Burton, 21, of Philadelphia, was charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and other related charges in a hit-and-run that killed 27-year-old Tiffany Reed on the 2700 block of North Broad Street last month.

Credit: Philadelphia Police

The incident happened at the intersection of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue, just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 14. Police say Burton was traveling northbound on Broad Street in a Ford when he fatally struck Reed as she was attempting to cross the street.

credit: Reed Family

Police say Burton fled the scene.

Reed was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

