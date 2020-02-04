Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia. Todd Burton, 21, of Philadelphia, was charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and other related charges in a hit-and-run that killed 27-year-old Tiffany Reed on the 2700 block of North Broad Street last month.
The incident happened at the intersection of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue, just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 14. Police say Burton was traveling northbound on Broad Street in a Ford when he fatally struck Reed as she was attempting to cross the street.
Police say Burton fled the scene.
Reed was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.
