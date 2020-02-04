Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students will not be returning Wednesday to a Philadelphia school building with asbestos concerns but will instead report to three different sites. Environmental testing continues at the Francis Hopkinson School in Juniata Park.
Parents can check the school district website here for locations and transportation details.
Hopkinson is just the latest facility dealing with closures due to ongoing asbestos concerns in the Philadelphia School District.
