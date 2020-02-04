Comments
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Sea Isle City Zoning Board is giving the green light to an upscale, all-suite hotel. The four-story hotel, called the Ludlam, will replace the landmark LaCosta Lounge.
The push for its approval was a contentious one, with three hours of debate and presentations at Monday night’s board meeting.
“It’s the gateway to the city. It’s one of the first things you see coming into town over the bridge. This will go a long way to enhance the beautification into town,” developer Christopher Glancey told Sea Isle News about the hotel.
The hotel is slated to be built at the corner of John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Landis Avenue, according to Sea Isle News, with a grand opening set for the summer of 2021.
