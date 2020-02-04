Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Stephanie and Janiya Davis, from Philadelphia, were among the president’s guests Tuesday night at the State of the Union address. The single mom and her fourth-grade daughter are advocating for charter school expansion.
President Donald Trump applauded 18 states that have created school choice in the form of Opportunity Scholarships.
He then surprised Janiyah.
“I have some good news for you. I am pleased to inform you that your long wait is over,” Trump said. “I can proudly announce tonight that an Opportunity Scholarship has become available, is going to you and you will soon be heading to the school of your choice.”
Anti-violence advocate Kevin Harden and M’kiya Martin, of South Philadelphia, were also in attendance.
