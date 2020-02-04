



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies will retire the late Roy “Doc” Halladay’s jersey number on the 10th anniversary of his perfect game. Halladay’s No. 34 will be retired on May 29 before the Phillies’ 7:05 p.m. start against the Washington Nationals.

“Roy Halladay made an indelible mark on Phillies history with so many spectacular moments, including his perfect game and postseason no-hitter,” said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck. “His impact on the game was evident by his induction into the Hall of Fame. We are honored to have Roy join an elite group of players to have their numbers retired by the Phillies.”

Halladay’s No. 34 will be unveiled above the rooftop in Ashburn Alley during the ceremony. Halladay will join other Phillies’ greats including Richie Asburn (1), Robin Roberts (36), Steve Carlton (32), Mike Schmidt (20), and Jim Bunning (14). Major League Baseball retired Jackie Robinson’s No. 42.

A 6-foot-high No. 34 statue will also be unveiled at the Third Base Plaza, similar to the other retired number statues in the Left Field Plaza.

Halladay was 40 years old when tragically died in a small plane crash off the coast of Florida in November 2017.

During his four seasons with the Phillies, Halladay won the 2010 Cy Young Award and was selected to two All-Star teams — including being named starter in 2011. He also led all major league pitchers in complete games with 18, and ranked fourth in the National League with 55 wins.

On May 29, 2010, he threw the second perfect game in Phillies history and then threw the second no-hitter in MLB postseason history on Oct. 6 in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Cincinnati Reds — becoming the only pitcher who has thrown a regular-season and postseason no-hitter in the same year.

Halladay was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame last July.

All fans who attend the game will receive a Roy Halladay Retired Number Statue.

Individual game tickets go on sale Feb. 12.