PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an undercover sergeant shot a man Tuesday night after the suspect allegedly threw a brick into her car window and grabbed her by the neck. Police say the incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Park Avenue and Hunting Park Avenue in the city’s Hunting Park section.

Police say the sergeant was sitting in her car when a 25-year-old black man wearing a brown hoodie and dark pants threw a brick into the driver’s side window and grabbed her by the neck.

#UPDATE: officers say the Sgt. who fired on the suspect was on duty but undercover. Police cannot elaborate on the undercover investigation. After being shot, the suspect (25yo) broke into a residence to hide bur was chased out by homeowner. Now at Temple Hosp in critical. pic.twitter.com/qyJF9ouYEn — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) February 5, 2020

Police say the sergeant then shot the man. He fled northbound on Park Avenue and broke into a residence to hide but was chased out by the homeowner, according to police.

Police say the suspect was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

The sergeant was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police would not elaborate on the undercover investigation.

