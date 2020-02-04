PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an undercover sergeant shot a man Tuesday night after the suspect allegedly threw a brick into her car window and grabbed her by the neck. Police say the incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Park Avenue and Hunting Park Avenue in the city’s Hunting Park section.

Police say the sergeant was sitting in her unmarked car when a 25-year-old black man wearing a brown hoodie and dark pants threw a brick into the driver’s side window and grabbed her by the neck.

#UPDATE: officers say the Sgt. who fired on the suspect was on duty but undercover. Police cannot elaborate on the undercover investigation. After being shot, the suspect (25yo) broke into a residence to hide bur was chased out by homeowner. Now at Temple Hosp in critical. pic.twitter.com/qyJF9ouYEn — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) February 5, 2020

Police say the sergeant then shot the man at least once. He fled northbound on Park Avenue and broke into a residence to hide but was chased out by the homeowner, according to police.

“Our understanding is that he was trying to hide in there, that was his motive for breaking in was to try and conceal himself because obviously he’s shot,” Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew said. “I think everyone knows if you’re shot and you show up at a hospital, they’re gonna call the police. We believe that was his intent but again, this is still fresh so we have to interview the occupant and find out what, if anything, he did once he got in there.”

Police say the suspect was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

The 57-year-old sergeant was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. She has been with the department for 23 years.

Police would not elaborate on the undercover investigation.

CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report.