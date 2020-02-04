PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an off-duty sergeant shot a man Tuesday night after the suspect allegedly threw a brick into her car window and grabbed her by the neck. Police say the incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Park Avenue and Hunting Park Avenue in the city’s Hunting Park section.
Police say the off-duty sergeant was sitting in her car when a black man wearing a brown hoodie and dark pants threw a brick into the driver’s side window and grabbed her by the neck.
#Developing: @PhillyPolice say a female off duty officer in this white sedan shot a man who threw a brick/rock through the driver’s window before choking officer. Happened around 732p on Park Ave off W Hunting Park Ave pic.twitter.com/5dhGgDZCAQ
— Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) February 5, 2020
Police say the sergeant then shot the man. He fled northbound on Park Avenue and was later located at 13th Street and Lehigh Avenue.
Police say the suspect was transported to Temple University Hospital in an unknown condition.
The sergeant was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.