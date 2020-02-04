



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who had his hand down his pants while trying to follow a woman into a property in Philadelphia’s Olde Kensington neighborhood. Officials say a 25-year-old woman was walking on the 1600 block of North Phillip Street on Jan. 22 around 7:50 a.m. when the suspect approached her from behind and attempted to follow her into a property on the block.

The woman screamed and the man ran away. He was last seen on the 200 block of West C.B. Moore Avenue.

Surveillance video showed the suspect had followed the victim for several blocks after she left the SEPTA Elevated Station.

The suspect is described as an African American man about 20 years old and 5-foot-10. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas pants with three white stripes along the legs, a tan leather backpack with two straps and buckles on the back and black/silver Nike Air Max 97 sneakers.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact Philadelphia police at 215-685-3252.