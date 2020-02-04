TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is sending a second group of state troopers to help with the aftermath of devastating earthquakes in Puerto Rico. The island is still dealing with the destruction left behind by a series of earthquakes three weeks ago.
The first contingent of state troopers are in Puerto Rico right now, assisting with ongoing recovery efforts.
Throughout the week, troopers assigned to help out with the relief efforts in Puerto Rico have been providing security at various camps in Penuelas, Guayanilla, Yauco, Guanica, and Ponce.
To read more about the troopers' efforts this week, go to https://t.co/jxud5Ee6V1 pic.twitter.com/FExcVo8N5k
Officials say there are nearly 60 troopers going on the second trip.
They will depart for the island later this week.
