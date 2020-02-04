CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is sending a second group of state troopers to help with the aftermath of devastating earthquakes in Puerto Rico. The island is still dealing with the destruction left behind by a series of earthquakes three weeks ago.

The first contingent of state troopers are in Puerto Rico right now, assisting with ongoing recovery efforts.

Officials say there are nearly 60 troopers going on the second trip.

They will depart for the island later this week.

