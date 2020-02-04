Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As the focus of campaign 2020 shifts to New Hampshire, Mike Bloomberg is bringing his campaign back to Philadelphia. The democratic presidential candidate is holding a rally at the National Constitution Center Tuesday at 7 p.m.
In December, Bloomberg campaigned at the Reading Terminal Market and opened a field office in Old City.
