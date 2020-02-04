Comments
MAYWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Maywood police say a bloodhound found a child who was missing for more than 10 hours. Police say the K-9 unit was called to assist on Monday, around 11:50 p.m., for a missing child.
Police say K-9 Officer Chris Nichols along with 3-year-old bloodhound Remi responded to assist with the search.
The dog was given a jacket the child had worn earlier in the day to acquire the scent.
Remi then led officers through several city and residential blocks before entering a thick brush area where the child was found, suffering from the weather’s elements.
The child was cared for and reunited with family.
