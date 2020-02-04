ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Lehigh County’s District Attorney says a pair of shootings by police officers that wounded two men in the final days of last year were both justified. In the first Allentown shooting, a 24-year-old Tyler Hartenstine was shot by police during a six-hour standoff that began on Christmas night and during which authorities said multiple shots were fired from a window at officers.
He faces aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges.
In the second case, a 31-year-old man alleged to have been carrying a replica handgun resembling a .45-caliber weapon was shot by an officer responding to a large street fight on Dec. 29. He was charged with aggravated assault against a police officer. Police said he has been re-hospitalized for complications but is in stable condition.
District Attorney Jim Martin said that in both cases, the officers were justified in using deadly force to protect themselves and/or other officers.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.