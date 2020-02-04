



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The HoagieNation Festival is only a few short months away. The celebration of food, music and culture has grown so much in the past few years that organizers switched up the venue to accommodate even more people.

Tickets are on sale now, and you want to make sure you arrive early so you can soak it all in.

A visit from Benjamin Franklin and his Lee’s Hoagie House assistant is getting everyone ready for HoagieNation.

Expect a fun-filled day of local food, free hoagie happy hour, drinks, culture and music.

“Playing with Hall and Oates, Kool and the Gang, Squeeze, some up-and-coming bands like Low Cut Connie, we’re all very excited to be a part of it,” Hooters drummer David Uosikkinen said.

Headliners Daryl Hall and John Oates are not only icons in the city, but they’re also Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.

Other bands like Hooters have also been in the game for decades but it’s not just about the oldie but goodies, Live Nation is mixing it up.

There’s a little something for everyone.

“We try to hit all the areas we think people in Philadelphia would enjoy that type of music and culminate it. You may not go see that artist, but you have an opportunity in this type of environment to see them and your favorite artist as well,” Live Nation’s Geoff Gordon said.

While enjoying good eats, it’ll be refreshing to know that some of the money spent will be helping the needy. One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to Hoagies for Humanity.

The group will be able to continue providing and delivering hoagies to people in crisis. Uosikkinen is not only proud of the humanitarian aspect, but he’s also honored to call Philadelphia home.

“This is home. It’s always home and the food here is the best,” he said.

May 23 may seem like it’s a far way off but you don’t have to wait to snag your ticket, they are already available on Ticketmaster.

“The main thing I would suggest is to eat light a couple of days before the event so you’ll have a healthy appetite and certainly hearing with all the great music. That’s my best advice,” Gordon said.

The two main stages at the Mann at Fairmount Park will be set up, and HoagieNation will go on rain or shine.

