



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A gas main leak caused evacuations and a portion of Broad Street in North Philadelphia to be blocked off for a period of time on Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the 2300 block of North Broad Street for reports of a gas line struck by a contractor, just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

PGW says a four-inch gas line was hit by a private contractor working at the location. Gas and power has been shut off in the area while crews work to make repairs.

Southbound and northbound lanes on Broad Street between Cumberland and Susquehanna have since reopened.

Nearby buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

“I heard a consistent banging. They’ve been doing construction on the building so I didn’t think nothing of it, but today I went downstairs to see what was going on and there was a fireman this time, and I was told I had to evacuate cause there is a faint smell of gas,” resident Andre Murphy said. “There’s people still in the building. I’ve been evacuated. I’ve been out here for at least 30 minutes, and there’s still people upstairs.”

The gas line incident was contained around 12:30 p.m. but there is no word on when the road will reopen.

There have been no reported injuries.

SEPTA train service has not been affected but buses in the area are being rerouted.