Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Company In West Conshohocken

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) – Hazmat crews were dispatched to a chemical company in West Conshohocken after flames broke out, early Tuesday morning. It happened at the Coopers Creek Chemical Corporation on River Road, just after 4 a.m.
Officials say the fire started in a shed and spread to a tank. One tank contains 30,000 gallons of oil and the other contains 50,000 gallons.
There were no reports of injuries and the company was evacuated as a precaution. The fire was placed under control around 6:30 a.m.
#Chopper3 giving us a better look of the fire in West Conshy at Coopers Creek Chemical Plant. Fire dept and hazmat crew on scene. River Road is CLOSED. Stick to RT-320 or the Blue Route. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/vArinyxrRV
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) February 4, 2020
No hazardous materials were released and no one was hurt.
