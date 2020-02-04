Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Company In West Conshohocken

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) – Hazmat crews were dispatched to a chemical company in West Conshohocken after flames broke out, early Tuesday morning. It happened at the Coopers Creek Chemical Corporation on River Road, just after 4 a.m.

Officials say the fire started in a shed and spread to a tank. One tank contains 30,000 gallons of oil and the other contains 50,000 gallons.

There were no reports of injuries and the company was evacuated as a precaution. The fire was placed under control around 6:30 a.m.

No hazardous materials were released and no one was hurt.

