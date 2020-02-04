



Sunday was finally the day for former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid. After 21 seasons as a head coach in the NFL, Big Red’s team was finally the last one standing, smiling as confetti rained down all around them as the newly minted Super Bowl champions.

In the wake of the game, Reid was his usual humble self, thanking all of his former players, the people of Philadelphia and others for the support. He seemed a man fully at peace with his career, having finally reached that ever-elusive peak.

But, that doesn’t mean he is ready for retirement. Reid quashed that speculation pretty quickly. Still, as it often does, the conversation shifted to Reid’s legacy, as if he already had walked away from the game and could accomplish no more. The biggest question people have asked about Reid in that context is whether or not he belongs in the halls of Canton, Ohio along with some of the game’s other great coaches.

Now, with a Super Bowl ring in tow, Inside The NFL analyst Brandon Marshall says that the answer is an emphatic yes.

“One-hundred percent, 100 percent. Andy Reid is a phenomenal coach, phenomenal human being. He has an amazing story,” said Marshall. “He has done a lot for our game, pushing the game forward. This definitely solidifies his spot in the Hall of Fame.”

The numbers would support that argument. Reid has amassed 207 regular-season wins in his career, placing him seventh on the the all-time wins list behind such luminaries as Don Shula, George Halas, Bill Belichick, Tom Landry, Curly Lambeau and Paul Brown. All of those men, outside of Belichick, who is still coaching, are enshrined in Canton.

Going one step further, his 15 playoff wins are sixth most all-time and his 29 playoff appearances are fourth. His all-time win percentage of .618 is fourth among active coaches and sixth among coaches with 20 or more years of experience.

None of those numbers measure Reid’s impact on how offense is played in the league today. While in Philly, Reid’s teams were often blasted for throwing the ball too much, reaching as high as 60 percent of the time. As Bill Barnwell noted in his Super Bowl wrap up column, “Now, the NFL as a whole throws the ball about 60% of the time.”

Reid’s track record as an innovator and willingness to change alone would merit a spot. Now, he has the ring to go along with it and the numbers to back it all up.

