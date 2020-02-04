ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A 31-year-old Atlantic City man has been indicted for murder and other charges in the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old boy. Alvin Wyatt is charged in the death of Micah Tennant in November of last year.
Micah was shot at the Pleasantville-Camden high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey.
Authorities say Wyatt fired into the crowd.
According to police, Wyatt had a petty grudge with 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah. Court records say earlier in the game, some of Wyatt’s associates noticed Abdullah in the stands and FaceTimed Wyatt, who allegedly came to the stands and opened fire.
Abdullah was shot and an unidentified 15-year-old also suffered a graze wound. Micah was shot in the neck and succumbed to his injuries five days later.
You must log in to post a comment.