ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Abington School District tackled a hot-button issue Tuesday night. It came after comments made about armed guards at schools caused a stir in the community.

The community is still rattled by the school board director’s comments. On Tuesday night, the school board made two things very clear — Dr. Tamar Klaiman does not speak for the board and they support the Abington Police Department.

“This really did tear our community apart. I’m a very proud professional police officer. We reject that type of rhetoric,” Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy said.

The Abington community came out in support of its police department Tuesday night after Klaiman spoke out against armed officers in schools.

“We know that black and brown students are much more likely to be shot by police officers, especially school resource officers, than other students,” Klaiman said.

The school board director’s input sparked outrage not only in Abington but across the country.

In fact, not one Abington school resource officer has had to unholster their gun, let alone use their weapon.

Klaiman apologized for her comments on Tuesday night.

“At the last school board meeting, I made divisive and inflammatory comments about law enforcement that I regret and am deeply sorry about,” she said.

But soon after her apology, Klaiman highlighted the abuse she’s suffered on social media.

“During the past two weeks, I have endured vile personal attacks from community members and individuals across the country,” Klaiman said to boos from the crowd.

Many in the audience appreciated her apology — some even showed support for Klaiman — but many the community are still calling on her to step down.

“To have that person with that much hate and divide in their heart is not a good fit for the Abington School Board,” one woman said.

“She’s not worried about the welfare of our children and I ask her to resign immediately!” one man said.

The school district only has two school resource officers. They were introduced to the community tonight and were met with a standing ovation.