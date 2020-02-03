PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in a Center City bank robbery. The man reportedly entered the Wells Fargo Bank on the 2000 block of Market Street around 2 p.m. on Jan. 31, approached a teller’s counter and gave them a threatening demand note which stated he had a gun.
The suspect was given an unknown amount of cash before fleeing the bank on foot in an unknown direction.
Officials say he is described as an African American man in his mid-40s, approximately 6-foot-2 of medium build. He was wearing a black puffy coat, dark-colored pants and a winter cap with ear flaps.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
An award is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.
