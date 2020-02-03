MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Middle Township police are investigating after they say a racial slur was found painted on a telephone pole. The slur was discovered on Jan. 31 in the Swainton neighborhood of Middle Township, Cape May County.

Prosecutors say they immediately removed and obscured the racist slur. Police are investigating the case as a bias incident.

“We have zero tolerance for bias crimes in Cape May County,” said Paul Skill, with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. “Law enforcement needs to know about any such incident (whether or not it is a crime) to first make sure that any victim’s needs are addressed, to assure the public that law enforcement will act when there is any bias incident or crime and that any perpetrators are found and criminal charged.”

If you have any information about the incident, contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 ext. 3331.