Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who broke into an auto shop in East Frankford on New Year’s Day and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of power tools. Surveillance video shows the suspect cutting barbed-wire fence and going through a locked garage door of the ESL Auto Shop on the 4100 block of Torresdale Avenue, around 10:15 p.m.
Authorities say he got away with thousands of dollars worth of power tools.
If you recognize the suspect, contact police at 215-686-3153.
You must log in to post a comment.