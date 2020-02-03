BREAKING:Body Found In Area Of SEPTA’s Girard Station, Officials Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who broke into an auto shop in East Frankford on New Year’s Day and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of power tools. Surveillance video shows the suspect cutting barbed-wire fence and going through a locked garage door of the ESL Auto Shop on the 4100 block of Torresdale Avenue, around 10:15 p.m.

Authorities say he got away with thousands of dollars worth of power tools.

Credit: Philadelphia Police

If you recognize the suspect, contact police at 215-686-3153.

 

