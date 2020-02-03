Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for armed suspects who illegally entered Sturgis Recreation Center in Oak Lane. Police released surveillance video of a group of people who allegedly broke into the center last Thursday afternoon before it opened.
They were seen inside and outside, holding semi-automatic rifles and possibly filming a video.
Police say they were on site for about two hours and even recorded each other on the playground.
Police are looking for a 20-year-old black female with blonde highlights in her hair, and several black men who appear to be between 20 and 30 years old.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police.
