Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials are investigating after a body was found in the area of a SEPTA train station in Fishtown. SEPTA confirms to CBS3 the deceased body was found in the area of Girard Station, just after 12 p.m.
No further information is available at this time.
Philadelphia police are assisting SEPTA police with the investigation.
SEPTA says shuttle buses are operating from Berks to 15th Street Stations due to emergency personnel being on the tracks near Girard Station.
MFL: Shuttle buses are operating from Berks to 15th Street Stations due emergency personnel in the track area near Girard Station. Expect delays of up to 15 minutes.
— SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 3, 2020
Riders should expect delays.
You must log in to post a comment.