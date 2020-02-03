BREAKING:Body Found In Area Of SEPTA’s Girard Station, Officials Say
By CBS3 Staff
Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials are investigating after a body was found in the area of a SEPTA train station in Fishtown. SEPTA confirms to CBS3 the deceased body was found in the area of Girard Station, just after 12 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

Philadelphia police are assisting SEPTA police with the investigation.

SEPTA says shuttle buses are operating from Berks to 15th Street Stations due to emergency personnel being on the tracks near Girard Station.

Riders should expect delays.

