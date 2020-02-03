



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus sweeping China has now spread to more than 20 countries, with a growing number of cases in the United States. Health experts are predicting the coronavirus will be an ongoing epidemic and is expected to become a pandemic.

Monday is the first day of new American restrictions to contain potential cases. That includes sending people who recently traveled to China to designated airports for enhanced health screenings.

There continues to be dozens of pending cases.

People are wearing masks near hospitals in New York City, where three people have symptoms of coronavirus. Lab results are pending.

“There’s no reason to panic. There is no reason to have an inordinate amount of fear about the situation,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

There are now 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States. Worldwide, there are more than 17,000 cases.

The Chinese government says the death toll there has now risen to 361.

As American citizens continue returning from China, their flights are being confined to 11 U.S. airports, including LAX, where travelers hope facemasks will protect them.

“Everyone is cautious about coronavirus. So everyone is wearing this to make sure they’re not going to catch the virus,” said Koichiro Sugata, who is visiting from Tokyo.

Passengers who were in the Chinese province where the outbreak began will be under mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

The CDC says the number of cases in the U.S. is likely to rise and the agency is currently monitoring more than 80 people for potential infection.

It took China just 10 days to build a sprawling new hospital at the epicenter of the health crisis. Heavily protected medical workers are handling the 1,000-bed facility, hoping to contain the outbreak.

U.S. health officials say people with confirmed cases are recovering, indicating the virus is not as deadly here.

Also starting today, most non-Americans who were recently in China would be denied entry at U.S. airports.