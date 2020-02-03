CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — The craft beer craze continues with lots of local breweries cropping up on communities across the Delaware Valley. At the New Jersey at the Forgotten Boardwalk Brewery in Cherry Hill, the future of one beer is totally female.
The New Jersey Association of Brewers drew in just under 100 women from all facets of the beer industry, to hop on in and create craft beer together.
“Last year when we had 13 breweries, it was unofficially the largest collaboration in the state. This year with 34 breweries, it’s absolutely the largest collaboration the state has seen,” New Jersey Association of Brewers executive director Alexis Degan said.
They are marking the “strongest woman on Earth” as the beer that celebrates the many women who have made breakthroughs brew.
Taking about 14 days to go from grain to glass, it will be ready just in time to raise a glass to women in March during Women’s History Month.
Watch the video for Vittoria Woodill’s full report.
