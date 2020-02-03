Comments
LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash just over a week ago. Now crews are beginning to dismantle the fan memorials.
Lower Merion High School is donating items to PAL centers and other community organizations and charities.
Meanwhile, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, all of the written messages, flowers, candles and other gifts will be given to Vanessa Bryant and her family.
Other items such as jerseys, basketballs and artwork will be stored and cataloged.
The perishables, like flowers, will be composted and sprinkled around the Staples Center complex.
