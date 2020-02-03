Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lawmakers in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania are pushing for new gun laws. One of the main reasons is because 105 people were shot in Philadelphia just last month.
Survivors and advocates joined forces in Harrisburg on Monday to demand change.
Philadelphia is in the midst of a fight to create its own gun safety laws, but can’t without state lawmakers passing the same bill first.
“It is about the 1,600 Pennsylvanians who lose their lives to gun violence every year here in Pennsylvania,” Rep. Donna Bullock said.
Bullock says no votes on new gun laws have been scheduled in the State House.
