PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) — A local teen is suiting up Monday night to take part in a basketball game at Interboro High School and he’s expected to draw a big crowd. It’s expected to be an emotional and very special night.

Everybody at Interboro seems to know Colin Jones.

“Colin’s just a cool guy,” teammate Sean Myers said.

Colin, the senior basketball manager for the Interboro Bucs, will be rewarded for his dedication to the team.

“I think it’s going to be awesome, an awesome feeling to go in with Colin in the game,” teammate Jason MacWilliams said.

It’s finally going to happen — Colin will play tonight.

It’s something that’s been in the works for more than a year.

Colin’s best friend will assist on the play.

“They said I get the opportunity to pass it to him, for him to score,” teammate Josh Asadi said. “That’s a big honor.”

This humble group of fellas is modest about their touching gesture.

Colin’s dad, Wayne Jones, says he’ll be in tears.

“Basketball is everything to him. Ever since he came up to high school, all he wanted to do was be part of the team,” Wayne Jones said.

But now, Colin is more the heart of the Bucs. His teammates say he runs a tight ship.

“He yells at us, he’s always on us,” Sean said. “If we do bad, he lets us know. He doesn’t hold anything back.”

Parents of other teammates say this is a teachable moment.

“I think it’s important to show everyone that Colin, who’s been the manager for the last four years, is just an integral part of the team as the rest of the boys,” parent Jessica MacWilliams said.

Colin said not to worry, he’s gonna make that shot.

“A ball, gonna make it a shot,” Colin said.

After all, this is the night dreams are made of.

“Yeah, I’m pumped,” Colin said.

There is a lot on the line tonight as Interboro hosts Sun Valley, whose playoff chances will come to an end with a loss.