PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Guns N’ Roses is making a stop in Philadelphia during their 2020 worldwide stadium tour. The popular band will perform at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, July 8.
They will perform iconic songs including “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,”Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and “November Rain.”
Tickets go on sale Feb. 7 at 12 p.m., but there is a Citi presale which starts Tuesday at 12 p.m.
The last time Guns N’ Roses played in Philadelphia was in 2017 at the Wells Fargo Center.
