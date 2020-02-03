Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire in Philadelphia. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Monday on the 700 block of Butler Street in Hunting Park.
Firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire at Bautista Mini-Mart and the apartments on the second floor.
No one was hurt.
