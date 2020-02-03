DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The Deerfield Township Harvest Festival will not be held this year following last year’s tragic accident when a young girl was killed after she was thrown from a ride. Ten-year-old Hailey McMullen was killed on Oct. 12 when she was thrown from the “Xtreme” Super Sizzler ride during the festival.
“After 41 years of planning and running the festival, the Festival’s volunteers agreed that it was time to take a break from the event for at least a year,” the Deerfield Township Recreation Committee said in a Facebook post.
The committee didn’t specifically mention Hailey’s death in announcing the festival’s cancellation for 2020.
Following Hailey’s death, New Jersey officials ordered the shutdown of all rides similar to the “Xtreme” Super Sizzler.
The committee will discuss the future of the festival later this year.
You must log in to post a comment.