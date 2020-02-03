PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Andy Reid’s football odyssey started in 1982 and included stops at BYU, San Francisco State, Northern Arizona, UTEP and Missouri before he made it to the pros.
Reid started as a graduate assistant, and now he’s finally a Super Bowl champion.
Big Red spent 14 years in Philadelphia, and after seven years in Kansas City, he finally won the big one on Sunday.
The Chiefs won their third-straight playoff games after trailing by double digits. They beat the 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl 54.
The 61-year-old Reid was asked if he has thought about retiring.
“I still enjoy doing what I’m doing,” Reid said. “I got this young quarterback [Patrick Mahomes] over here that makes life easy every day. It’s a pleasure to come to work and know that you have an opportunity to coach him and his teammates … I really haven’t gotten there, to answer your question.”
