



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Several homes went up in flames in Trenton late Sunday night, and in a strange twist, two men claiming to be firefighters were arrested at the scene. Authorities are now trying to determine whether this was a suspicious fire or not.

Cell phone video captured intense flames and heavy smoke coming from four homes on the 400 block of Brunswick Avenue, around 11:20 p.m.

Authorities say the four homes were vacant. Two neighboring homes, which were occupied, were exposed to smoke and water

The flames were heavy as firefighters got to the scene. It took a big effort by crews, to put out the fire.

“This fire was about an hour and 29 minutes long. We had three-alarms which is 42 personnel and 11 pieces of equipment, so that’s the whole city of Trenton that responded to this fire,” Trenton Fire Director Derrick Sawyer said.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

It is unclear at this time how many people may have been displaced.

In the middle of trying to put out the blaze, officers arrested the two men. Officials tell Eyewitness News they were claiming to be firefighters and would not leave the scene.

Officials don’t think they are connected to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report.