PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking to have some healthier snack options at your Super Bowl party but not sure what will appeal to everyone? Regional Nutritionist at Giant Food Stores, Rabiya Bower, joins CBS3 to talk about some healthy snack ideas.
Bower says that making healthy snacks is all about finding ways to substitute some common food items.
Some snack options include turkey meatballs which have less fat that regular beef meatballs, multigrain chips for your dips, plant-based buffalo chicken dip where the main ingredient is cauliflower, and black bean brownies make a great dessert.
