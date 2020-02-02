PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New concerns over asbestos will force Francis Hopkinson School in Juniata Park to temporarily close. The elementary school will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, the School District of Philadelphia announced on Sunday.
School district officials say they’re investigating after asbestos-containing materials above ceiling tiles that were replaced last summer may have been disturbed.
According to the school district, two independent testing companies will conduct environmental testing. The school district says it’s invited the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers to participate in the investigation.
Francis Hopkinson School previously had asbestos concerns in a classroom and its cafeteria. The school remained open with the classroom and cafeteria off-limits during those concerns.
Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled a $1.1 billion plan to attack asbestos and lead in Pennsylvania schools on Wednesday.
You must log in to post a comment.