MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A local high school teacher is hoping someone in her community will be her life-saving match. CBS3 was at Clearview Regional High School in Mullica Hill on Sunday for a bone marrow registration drive.
They’re hoping to identify someone who can donate their marrow for art teacher Kristin Lamelas.
Doctors told Lamelas that her only chance of beating blood cancer is a bone marrow transplant.
“There are over 30,000 people who are in need of a transplant right now and six out of 10 people won’t find their matching donor. So most people have to rely on a completely unrelated stranger to find their matching donor so this is why it’s really important for people to come out and register,” donor recruiter Molly Royce said.
To register as a bone marrow donor, head to DKMS.org. They’ll send you a free virtual kit.
