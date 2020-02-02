GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Gloucester County Community is shifting its attention off of the Super Bowl to help local families in need. The annual Hoagies for Hope event is underway at Clearview Regional High School.
Volunteers are kicking off their Super Bowl Sunday making sure people enjoy the big game.
“We started this to help people in our community who are going through some hard times and to give back to them to maybe make what they’re going through a little less stressful,” said Christina Boody.
More than 300 student volunteers with the help of about 75 adults are making hoagies and the proceeds benefit the Hoagies for Hope initiative.
They sell over 1,000 Italian hoagies, 800 turkey hoagies, and for the first time, they are offering cheese hoagies as a vegetarian option.
You can also buy a tray which comes with an assortment of hoagies.
Last year, Hoagies for Hope raised $24,000 and the goal for this year is to top that.
